Mainly dry and pleasant weather this weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 23 Wind: light E/SE

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a bit warmer.

High: 43 Wind: E/SE 5-10 during the morning, then SE 8-16

Plenty of sunshine and light winds made for a pleasant afternoon, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s north of Wausau, and low to mid 40s elsewhere.

More quiet weather is forecast tonight and Saturday. The coolest lows tonight are expected across the north/northeast, with low teens possible. Highs Saturday should be a bit warmer.

A low pressure system is forecast to develop over the Plains this weekend, then track eastward through the Great Lakes region south of our area early next week. This track will bring increasing southeasterly winds Sunday and Monday. There will be a chance of a light snow and rain mix later Saturday night and Sunday through the northern and northwestern parts of Wisconsin, with dry and mild weather conditions elsewhere. Snow is likely Monday into Monday night throughout our area, possibly mixing with rain during the afternoon. A few inches of accumulation will be possible. Tuesday will be breezy and cooler, with a chance of snow showers or light snow.

The low will finally move away to the east Wednesday and Thursday, but cool weather will linger.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. March 2, 2018