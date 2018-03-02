Stevens Point man, 54, arrested in road-rage confrontation

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Upset that he was honked at after cutting in front of another driver, a 54-year-old man choked the honker after getting out of his car at an intersection, Stevens Point police said Friday.

Richard Schuhmacher of Stevens Point was arrested after Wednesday's 7:45 a.m. confrontation at Church and Nebel streets as a child in the victim's car watched it unfold, Officer Justin Klein said.

Police are recommending Schuhmacher be charged with battery and disorderly conduct. No one was seriously hurt.

According to Klein:

Schuhmacher's vehicle had cut in front of a 37-year-old driver prior to stopping at the intersection, and as he did so the victim honked at him.

When their cars reached a red light, Schuhmacher flipped a middle finger at the other driver, stepped out of his car, walked to the other car, reached into an open window and began choking the driver as his 12-year-old daughter watched.

Klein said he was stopped at the intersection and witnessed part of the incident. Schuhmacher told the officer to mind his own business and fled the scene but stopped after driving about five blocks.

A road-rage incident leading to charges is rare because it often gets reported after the fact, Klein said. "I just happened to be at the right place at the right time."