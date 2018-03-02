New Sentry building holds topping off ceremony

More than 200 employees gathered in front of the new Sentry Insurance office complex for a topping off ceremony Friday.

Workers signed a steel beam that weighed more than 3,000 pounds - the final piece of the skeleton of the building - before it was lifted and placed on the center of the roof.

"We are so excited to see this building come together," said Matt Claggett, project manager of Firdoff Construction. "It's a beautiful facility. It's just going to be a great part of the community here in Steven's Point."

Sentry Insurance, which has been in business for over 100 years, broke ground for the project last summer. More than 700 people will work in the new building, which is set to open early next year.

The building will feature a fitness and wellness center, cafeteria and provide more amenities for employees.

The building is being constructed adjacent to Sentry's headquarters on land that once housed a major central Wisconsin hotel and entertainment complex in a Holiday Inn.

