WPS: Natural gas leak in Wittenberg caused by equipment failure

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WITTENBERG (WAOW) - A piece of equipment that failed caused a natural gas leak Friday that forced the closure of some roads and the evacuation of a neighborhood, authorities said.

The leak from a piece of regulating equipment near School Road and Webb Street happened at 3:10 p.m., a Wisconsin Public Service spokesman in Green Bay said. The leak was isolated and the flow of gas stopped by about 4:30 p.m., he said.

No one was hurt.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Department said a "several block radius" of the leak was evacuated.

