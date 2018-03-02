Family displaced after Abbotsford fire

A trailer home was destroyed Friday night after a fire in Abbotsford, according to the Central Fire & EMS District.

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to the trailer at Maplewood Terrace around 4 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, flames were shooting from the home. Around 7:30 p.m. the fire was completely out.

Authorities said four people were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is now assisting the family.

Authorities said an electrical issue likely caused the blaze.