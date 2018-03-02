Friday Sports Report: SPASH wins first round game as quest for fourth straight title continues

The Marshfield wrestling team fell to Stoughton 47-13 in the state quarterfinals Friday night, ending the program's drive for its first state championship.More >>
The Central Wisconsin Storm's quest for back-to-back state titles came to an end with a 5-2 loss to Eau Claire in the state semifinals on Friday.More >>
Here are Friday's scores as reported to the WAOW Sports office.More >>
There was more late-game drama for the D.C. Everest hockey team in its state quarterfinal Thursday night. The only problem was this time it didn't turn out in their favor.More >>
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Due to WIAA State Basketball, the following shows and times may be affected. WAOW asks for your understanding and that you help us support student athletes in Wisconsin.More >>
Check scores from the first round of the WIAA boys basketball tournament.More >>
Highlights and scores from girls basketball regional finals including a court storm at a local school.More >>
Goaltender Michael Janke saved 40 the 41 shots he saw and forward Ben Peloquin scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to propel D.C. Everest to its first ever trip to the WIAA state hockey tournament.More >>
