Friday Sports Report: SPASH wins first round game as quest for fourth straight title continues

Boys BasketballRegional Semifinals

Division 1 

Kimberly 79, Wausau West 39
Stevens Point 70, Appleton East 57
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54, Chippewa Falls 49

Division 2

Marshfield 81, Mosinee 71
Medford Area 63, Rhinelander 61
Merrill 68, Hortonville 57

Division 3 

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Stratford 59
Freedom 49, Amherst 43
Little Chute 61, Peshtigo 48
Wrightstown 85, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 74

Division 4 

Auburndale 63, Spencer 39
Crivitz 56, Coleman 51
Edgar 49, Neillsville 44
Marathon 68, Thorp 31
Oconto 78, Manawa 59
Pacelli 66, Phillips 49
Shiocton 62, Bonduel 44
St. Mary Catholic 68, Iola-Scandinavia 62

Division 5 

Almond-Bancroft 55, Port Edwards 53
Assumption 71, Gresham Community 45
Columbus Catholic 62, Pittsville 44
Luck 57, Hurley 43
Owen-Withee 66, Prentice 56
Phelps 61, Florence 34
Rib Lake 73, Flambeau 34
South Shore 56, Siren 39
Wild Rose 79, Rosholt 55

