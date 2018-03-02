Storm's hope of back-to-back titles ends in state semifinals

The Central Wisconsin Storm's quest for back-to-back state titles came to an end with a 5-2 loss to Eau Claire in the state semifinals on Friday.

Eau Claire's Abigail Stow, Ms. Hockey in the state of Wisconsin, scored four goals to propel the Stars to victory.

The Storm said they are happy with the way they finished the season after a rough start.

"This is a group of girls that's grown so much over the past 4 months," head coach Pete Susens said. "I couldnt be more proud of any team I've coached."

"Personally I wouldn't want to end my hockey career with any other team especially my sister," senior forward Edin Gruber said.

