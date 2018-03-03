Marshfield ousted in team wrestling state quarterfinals

The Marshfield wrestling team fell to Stoughton 47-13 in the state quarterfinals Friday night, ending the program's drive for its first state championship.

The three-time defending state runner-up Vikings built their lead early and were able to hold off several comeback attempts from the Tigers, who were never able to win the "toss-up" matches.

"There was a lot of dog fights tonight coming in," Marshfield head coach Jackson Hein said. "Unfortunately, we lost most of them. Those guys went out and got it and that's why they won."

The majority of the wrestlers for the Tigers were underclassmen, so they hope this experience will help them down the stretch next year.

"It's great we got all of this experience," Sam Mitchell, a Marshfield wrestler, said. "It's really going to help next year and our goals next year are to be the team state champs."

Click here for more information.