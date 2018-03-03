Pointers advance to NCAA Tournament's second round with win over NCC

The following is a press release from UW-Stevens Point Athletics.

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The No. 17 UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team (20-8) broke a 4-4 tie and rode a 12-0 first-half run to a 72-55 win over North Central (19-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Minnesota.



Drew Fredrickson (Mount Horeb, Wis./Mount Horeb) led the Pointers with 15 points. He was 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range. He grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of steals.



Brett Tauber (Madison, Wis./Memorial) added 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting from the field. He also made a three-pointer and dished out a team-best four assists. Canon O'Heron (Bangor, Wis./Bangor) chipped in 10 as UWSP improved to 15-0 on the year with three players in double figures.



The Pointers out-scored NCC 21-0 off turnovers and UWSP held the Cardinals to 36.7 percent shooting from the field.



O'Heron scored on back-to-back possessions as UWSP kept pace for an early 4-4 tie. Nate Dodge (East Troy, Wis./East Troy) nailed a three to begin a 5-0 run as the Pointers took the lead for good. After an NCC bucket, O'Heron poured in four-straight for an 11-7 lead.



The Cardinals closed to within one at 11-10, but UWSP scored 12-consecutive to open a 23-10 lead. Tauber and Fredrickson scored to push the advantage to 15 at 28-13. Tauber completed an and-1 and Blake Ehrke (Deerfield, Wis./Deerfield) followed with a three as the lead grew to 21 for the Pointers and UWSP was up 38-21 at the half.



Fredrickson began the second half with a three to push the lead back to 20. Four minutes in, Tauber nailed his only three-point attempt of the game as the lead remained 20. Fredrickson and Brandon Spray (Prairie Du Sac, Wis./Sauk Prairie) scored, but NCC put up a 13-4 run to pull within 11 at 50-39 with 8:49 to go.



With five minutes left, Fredrickson drilled another three to prohibit the Cardinals from trimming the lead to single digits. The teams traded points until the 1:11 mark when Fredrickson hit both free throws to push the lead to 67-52. On the next possession, Dodge nailed a three to put the game out of reach for good.



The Pointers will face Bethany Lutheran College in the NCAA Tournament second round on Saturday (March 3) at 7:00 p.m.