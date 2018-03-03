Ohio maple syrup producers are hoping cold snap will save their season

A Colorado defense investigator who refused to testify for the prosecution in a death penalty case because she says it's against her Mennonite faith will remain in jail after a court ruled against her request to testify under alternative conditions.

A Colorado defense investigator who refused to testify for the prosecution in a death penalty case because she says it's against her Mennonite faith will remain in jail after a court ruled against her request to...

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, shared bikes ready to be used are lined up on a sidewalk by a popular tourist destination in Dallas. Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to t...

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). In this Feb. 8, 2018 photo, shared bikes ready to be used are lined up on a sidewalk by a popular tourist destination in Dallas. Shared bikes that can be left wherever the rider ends up are helping more people get access to t...



COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Maple syrup producers in central Ohio are hoping for a cold snap to save what's left of their season.

The Columbus Dispatch reports syrup producers were encouraged by the start of the season in January with ideal conditions -- above-freezing temperatures during the day and below-freezing temperatures at night allowing sap to flow from maple trees native to Ohio.

A stretch of weather in February that brought milder weather halted the flow. Producers are counting on another freeze to get sap flowing again before maple trees begin to bud and make the sap too bitter for syrup.

Ohio produced 80,000 gallons of maple syrup last year. The state is the eighth-largest producer of syrup, just behind Massachusetts. Vermont is the top producer, providing about half the syrup in the U.S.