Body found on lake in Marinette County

The body of a man was found in Lake Noquebay after his truck went through the ice, according to authorities.

The area was off of Maple Beach Road on the north side of the lake.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office states a fisherman coming in for the night saw a patch of open water with a cooler floating in it. The call came in around 9 p.m Friday night.

Using an underwater camera from an air boat, rescue crews found a red truck with the man inside on the bottom of the lake.

Dive teams recovered the man's body and believe he was the only person in the truck when it sank.

The Sheriff's office has put up barrier tape and cones around the area and are warning people to stay off the ice as recent warm temperatures are causing it to thaw.

The name of the victim has not been released.