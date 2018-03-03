Continued mild Sunday, then a winter storms will be possible

Tonight: Some increase in clouds. Breezy at times and mild.

Low: 26 Wind: E/SE 8-16

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy across the northern and northwestern parts of the area, partly sunny elsewhere. Breezy and mild.

High: 44 Wind: SE 10-20 with higher gusts

The morning cloud cover slowly diminished allowing more afternoon sunshine. Highs ranged from the upper 30s to mid 40s. The east to southeast winds were a bit breezy at times.

The east to southeast winds will continue this evening and tonight, which along with some increase in clouds will keep overnight lows mild.

A low pressure system will develop over the Plains Sunday, then track eastward through the Great Lakes region south of our area early next week. This system will bring plenty of wind Sunday through Tuesday, and cooler weather Monday through much of the rest of the week. Clouds will increase Sunday. Snow will develop Monday and continue into Monday night, possibly mixing with rain. Several inches of accumulation will be possible. A chance of light snow will continue Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday for northwestern and western Wisconsin, including Ashland, Iron, Price, Taylor, Clark and Jackson Counties.

The low will finally move away to the east Wednesday and Thursday, with quieter weather expected.

Have a good night and a splendid Sunday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. March 3, 2018