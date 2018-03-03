Windy storm to hit the region early this week

Sunday afternoon: Mainly cloudy and breezy. Few flurries or sprinkles possible northwest areas mainly.

High: 40 Wind: SE 10-20

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy and blustery.

Low: 26 Wind: ESE 10-20

Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy. 50% chance of snow in the afternoon far west and southwest areas. Then 90% chance of snow overspreading all of the area at night.

High: 38 Wind: ESE 15-30

**A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Ashland, Iron, Price, Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau, and Adams Counties for Monday through late Monday night.

A blast of wind and snow will be pushing across the Upper Midwest the next few days. This is courtesy of a strong low pressure system around Nebraska Sunday which will slowly move east. The heaviest snow is expected to hit much of Minnesota Monday with some places perhaps getting 10 or 12 inches. Snow could push into areas well west and southwest of Marathon County later Monday afternoon. Then the snow will spread across the rest of the TV-9 area Monday night.

It will be a fairly wet, and sloppy snow which will make driving tough at times. In addition, strong east winds of 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts will create blowing and drifting snow in opens areas and reduced visibility. Right now, it appears that 2 to 5 inches of accumulation may occur in our region through late Monday night, with another 1 or 2 inches possible throughout Tuesday. Luckily the worst of the snow and wind will occur Monday night when the fewest people will be on the roads. However, conditions could still be rather treacherous Tuesday morning.

The storm system will gradually weaken Tuesday and the snow showers should continue to taper off later in the day and the wind speeds will come down to around 10-15 mph as well. Temperatures will fall to the upper to mid 20s Sunday night, then rebound to the upper 30s Monday. We will drop to the upper 20s Monday night then high the lower 30s Tuesday.

High pressure should push in from the west Wednesday giving us partly sunny skies. However, the fresh snow on the ground and a cool north flow will keep highs in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday look nice and quiet with some sunshine. Highs will reach the low 30s Thursday and mid 30s Friday.

A weak disturbance will cross the region Saturday providing a small chance of light snow. It should be partly cloudy again Sunday. Highs will sneak up to the middle or upper 30s, which is close to normal.

Monitor TV-9 for updates! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 12:10 p.m., 4-March 2018