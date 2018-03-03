Three local teams qualify for girls state basketball

Three teams from north central Wisconsin qualified for the WIAA girls state basketball tournament.

Amherst, Crandon and Newman Catholic are all heading to Green Bay after sectional final wins Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons, who last went to state in 2009, built an early lead against Southern Door and held off the Eagles for a 50-39 win.

Crandon is bound for state for the first time after a 50-44 upset win over top-seeded Marathon.

Newman returns to Green Bay after a four-year absence. The Cardinals made 10 state appearances from 2001 to 2013, and now they return for the first time since.

