Three local teams qualify for girls state basketball - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Three local teams qualify for girls state basketball

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Three teams from north central Wisconsin qualified for the WIAA girls state basketball tournament.

Amherst, Crandon and Newman Catholic are all heading to Green Bay after sectional final wins Saturday afternoon.

The Falcons, who last went to state in 2009, built an early lead against Southern Door and held off the Eagles for a 50-39 win. 

Crandon is bound for state for the first time after a 50-44 upset win over top-seeded Marathon. 

Newman returns to Green Bay after a four-year absence. The Cardinals made 10 state appearances from 2001 to 2013, and now they return for the first time since.

For full brackets and state tournament information, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.