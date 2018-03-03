Police standoff south of Janesville ends peacefully

Rock County authorities say they used a robot to help peacefully end a standoff at a home east of Afton Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Aaron Burdick says the incident ended about 3:30 p.m. after deputies had been on the scene near the 800 block of Happy Hollow Road for about two hours.

He told Channel 27 News they believe the elderly man involved may have mental health issues. The call first came in as a shots fired incident with the man being in the home with his adult son.

Deputies made contact with the son and he removed the rifle that had been fired from the house. Yet he also told officials other guns were still inside.

Sgt. Burdick says they tried to contact the elderly man in the home but because they didn't know his emotional state, called in SWAT officers to resolve the situation. A robot was deployed to go inside.

The elderly man was found man in a bedroom and received medical attention soon after because he'd injured himself from handling the rifle. He was taken to the hospital.

No other people were involved.

Sgt. Burdick says they're still investigating what happened but don't believe it was a criminal incident and they're not pursuing it as such.

