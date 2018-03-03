Stratford wrestling dominates, defeats Fennimore 45-13 in WIAA team state championships

For the first time in program history, the Stratford boys wresting team is back-to-back team state champs. In a rematch of the previous two championships, the No. 1 seeded Tigers easily handled the No. 2 seed Fennimore Golden Eagles 45-13 on Saturday afternoon at the UW Field House in Madison.

Here's what they're saying:

Joe Schwabe (head coach) on his team: "It's pretty special, hard to put into words. Obviously something we've never done before but these guys worked really hard. They earned it."

"I told them this is your match, this is your meet. You want a state championship go out and get it. And they did that tonight.

Jeremy Schoenherr (senior) on the dominant win: "We just had a lot of fun out there. Maybe a lot of guys winning bigger out there than you might have thought they have and that's why we go out there and we wrestle."

"It's a culmination of guys stepping up getting the small wins and then picking up bonus points when we can."

AJ Schoenhuss (senior) on what Stratford did to pull away early: "We did what we do best. We came out here firing. We kept rolling and we didn't slow down for anybody."

Schwabe on his special senior class: "They lead by example. They eat right. They work hard. They work out extra. They do everything a coach could ever dream of. It makes our job quite easy.

"It certainly was a lot of fun having these guys the last four years."

Schoenhuss on the Class of 2018: "This senior class ... we've all been together since we were young and we always worked each other hard."

Schoenherr on leaving the mat one final time as champions with his best friends: "I've been wrestling with these guys since we were in kindergarten. Every Saturday and Sunday were were wrestling somewhere."

"To leave with my teammates and classmates after a second straight title I can't even describe it. It's just awesome."