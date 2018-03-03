Saturday Sports Report: 7 area teams win regional championship - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Saturday Sports Report: 7 area teams win regional championship

Boys Basketball - Regional Finals

Division 1 

Oshkosh North 90, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 68
Stevens Point 76, Oshkosh West 46

Division 2 

Marshfield 69, Medford 42
Merrill 67, Lakeland 60

Division 4

Auburndale 47, Edgar 38
Marathon 72, Pacelli 51
Oconto 56, St. Mary Catholic 51
Shiocton 83, Crivitz 47

Division 5 

Assumption 56, Almond-Bancroft 46
Columbus Catholic 74, Wild Rose 54
Phelps 83, Oneida Nation 68
Rib Lake 67, Turtle Lake 53
South Shore 63, Solon Springs 53

Girls Basketball - Sectional Finals 

Division 3 

Amherst 50, Southern Door 39 

Division 4 

Crandon 50, Marathon 44

Division 5 

Newman Catholic 52, Gillett 40 

