Pointers pummel Bethany Lutheran to advance to Sweet Sixteen - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pointers pummel Bethany Lutheran to advance to Sweet Sixteen

Posted:
Courtesy: UW-Stevens Point Courtesy: UW-Stevens Point

The following is a press release from UW-Stevens Point.

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Junior Canon O'Heron (Bangor, Wis./Bangor)scored a career-high 30 points in just 30 minutes as the No. 17 UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team (21-8) rolled past Bethany Lutheran College (20-9) by an 82-44 final in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

O'Heron went 13-for-19 from the field and hit four of his five free throws in the win.  He also hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.

Freshman Garrett Nelson (Beaver Dam, Wis./Beaver Dam) was also in double figures with 10 points. He was 6-for-8 from the free throw line, including both throws following an intentional foul in the first half.  He dished out a team-high five dimes and his four steals were tops on the team.

UWSP held BLC to just 28.8 percent shooting just one night after the Vikings put 102 on No. 7 Saint John's in the first round. The Pointers out-scored the Vikings 14-0 in second-chance points and 26-4 off turnovers.

Brett Tauber (Madison, Wis./Memorial) and O'Heron combined for six early points as UWSP erased a pair of two-point deficits to take a 6-4 lead.  At 13:50 of the first half, O'Heron powered up a layup and completed the and-1 for a 9-7 advantage.  Nelson hit five-straight free throws, including two following an intentional foul as UWSP took a 14-11.

Those free throws sparked a 15-3 run as UWSP pushed the lead to double digits at 25-14.  The Pointers' defense kicked in and the Pointers allowed just two points over the final nine minutes of the first half.  UWSP got a pair of threes from Nate Dodge (East Troy, Wis./East Troy) and O'Heron completed another and-1 for a 44-18 halftime lead.

O'Heron took over early in the second half scoring UWSP's first 11 points of the half to grow the lead to 55-26 six minutes in.  Later in the half, Drew Fredrickson (Mount Horeb, Wis./Mount Horeb) drained a three as the lead stood at 31 with UWSP up 69-38.  The Pointers ended the game on a 13-6 run to advance to the Sweet 16. 

UWSP will face the winner of Claremont-Mudd-Scripts and No. 1 Whitman in the third round of the NCAA Tournament next Friday (March 9).  Location and game time have not been determined.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.