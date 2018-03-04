Pointers pummel Bethany Lutheran to advance to Sweet Sixteen

The following is a press release from UW-Stevens Point.

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Junior Canon O'Heron (Bangor, Wis./Bangor)scored a career-high 30 points in just 30 minutes as the No. 17 UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team (21-8) rolled past Bethany Lutheran College (20-9) by an 82-44 final in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

O'Heron went 13-for-19 from the field and hit four of his five free throws in the win. He also hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.

Freshman Garrett Nelson (Beaver Dam, Wis./Beaver Dam) was also in double figures with 10 points. He was 6-for-8 from the free throw line, including both throws following an intentional foul in the first half. He dished out a team-high five dimes and his four steals were tops on the team.

UWSP held BLC to just 28.8 percent shooting just one night after the Vikings put 102 on No. 7 Saint John's in the first round. The Pointers out-scored the Vikings 14-0 in second-chance points and 26-4 off turnovers.

Brett Tauber (Madison, Wis./Memorial) and O'Heron combined for six early points as UWSP erased a pair of two-point deficits to take a 6-4 lead. At 13:50 of the first half, O'Heron powered up a layup and completed the and-1 for a 9-7 advantage. Nelson hit five-straight free throws, including two following an intentional foul as UWSP took a 14-11.

Those free throws sparked a 15-3 run as UWSP pushed the lead to double digits at 25-14. The Pointers' defense kicked in and the Pointers allowed just two points over the final nine minutes of the first half. UWSP got a pair of threes from Nate Dodge (East Troy, Wis./East Troy) and O'Heron completed another and-1 for a 44-18 halftime lead.

O'Heron took over early in the second half scoring UWSP's first 11 points of the half to grow the lead to 55-26 six minutes in. Later in the half, Drew Fredrickson (Mount Horeb, Wis./Mount Horeb) drained a three as the lead stood at 31 with UWSP up 69-38. The Pointers ended the game on a 13-6 run to advance to the Sweet 16.

UWSP will face the winner of Claremont-Mudd-Scripts and No. 1 Whitman in the third round of the NCAA Tournament next Friday (March 9). Location and game time have not been determined.