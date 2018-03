A 53-year-old Marshfield man faces sexual assault charges after reportedly hosting an underage drinking party and making physical advances on a 16-year-old girl, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

The teen said Herbert Andres was being "touchy," grabbed her inappropriately and tried to kiss her.

Andres works as a bus driver for the Marshfield bus service, and police said he was the driver for at least one of the people who attended the drinking party.

Andres is currently out on bond, and not allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.