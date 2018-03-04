New dental program could give more options for medicaid patients

Sunday, March 4 2018 12:01 PM EST2018-03-04 17:01:44 GMT
(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...
The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
Sunday, March 4 2018 12:01 PM EST2018-03-04 17:01:34 GMT
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...
Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.More >>
Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.More >>
Sunday, March 4 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-03-04 16:45:11 GMT
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). A large wave crashes into a seawall in Winthrop, Mass., Saturday, March 3, 2018, a day after a nor'easter pounded the Atlantic coast. Officials in eastern Massachusetts, where dozens of people were rescued from high waters ove...
Utility crews are racing to restore power to more than 1.5 million homes and businesses days after a powerful storm caused flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine.More >>
Utility crews are racing to restore power to more than 1.5 million homes and businesses days after a powerful storm caused flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine.More >>
Sunday, March 4 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-03-04 16:45:06 GMT
(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...
Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.More >>
Investigators are trying to figure out why a Central Michigan University student charged with fatally shooting his parents acted so strangely the day before the killings that he was taken to a hospital.More >>
Sunday, March 4 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-03-04 16:44:59 GMT
(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, the Florida Senate chamber is darkened while a slideshow shows each person killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fl...
Legislation to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases is going to Florida's Senate for a vote this week.More >>
Legislation to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases is going to Florida's Senate for a vote this week.More >>
Sunday, March 4 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-03-04 16:44:56 GMT
(AP Photo/Michael Dinneen). Iditarod musher Allen Moore waves to the crowd during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Moore has just won the Yukon Quest, a dog sled race from Whitehor...
The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
The world's most famous sled dog race will begin Sunday in Alaska, but it comes after a difficult year for the Iditarod.More >>
Sunday, March 4 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-03-04 16:44:51 GMT
(John Masson via AP). In this June 6, 2012 photo provided by John Masson, David Gavitt visits the grave of his wife and two daughters in Ionia County, Mich., immediately after he was released from prison after 26 years. Gavitt was convicted of arson an...
A Michigan man whose case helped inspire a state law that gives money to the wrongfully convicted is now fighting to win compensation.More >>
A Michigan man whose case helped inspire a state law that gives money to the wrongfully convicted is now fighting to win compensation.More >>
Sunday, March 4 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-03-04 16:44:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). In this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, photo, guests attend a Republican congressional candidate forum, in New Braunfels, Texas. Texas holds the nation’s first 2018 primary elections Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and the campaign is providing a...
Texas' first-in-the-nation primary has the Trump effect on Republican campaigns on full display.More >>
Texas' first-in-the-nation primary has the Trump effect on Republican campaigns on full display.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy