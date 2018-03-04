Kevin Harvick dominates Vegas for back-to-back NASCAR wins

Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy

Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high school

Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half day

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington

President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.

Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

A Michigan man whose case helped inspire a state law that gives money to the wrongfully convicted is now fighting to win compensation.

(John Masson via AP). In this June 6, 2012 photo provided by John Masson, David Gavitt visits the grave of his wife and two daughters in Ionia County, Mich., immediately after he was released from prison after 26 years. Gavitt was convicted of arson an...

90th Oscars dance between honoring and atoning for the past in a show that awards 'The Shape of Water' its top honor.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Guillermo del Toro and the cast and crew of "The Shape of Water" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bill Cosby has arrived in court for the start of a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP). In this Feb. 22, 2018 photo, Meghan Stephenson hugs her child before staying goodbye outside Orono Schumann Elementary School as a police officer stands nearby as students arrive for the day after a threat was posted,...

Some states that have legalized cannabis are considering providing so-called sanctuary status for licensed marijuana businesses, hoping to protect the fledgling industry from a shift in federal enforcement policy.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, Dale Gieringer, of NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), poses at his house in Berkeley, Calif. Some states that have legalized marijuana are considering pr...

A statewide strike by West Virginia's teachers enters a new week Monday with no resolution in sight.

(AP Photo/John Raby). In this Feb. 23, 2018, photo, West Virginia teachers, from left, Christi Phillips, Cody Thompson, Sam Brunett and Kristie Skidmore discuss a teachers strike at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. All four teachers said they hav...

Bill Cosby is going to court to stop some of his dozens of accusers from testifying at his April 2 sexual assault retrial.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This combination of file photos shows Andrea Constand, left, walking to the courtroom during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial June 6, 2017, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.; and Bill Cosby, ri...

Bill Cosby goes to court to stop accusers from testifying

People from Yemen have recently begun to see long-term futures in the U.S. and are making their culture part of their businesses.

Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor'easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes.

(Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via AP). Kaylee Collin, right, and Spencer Stone walk through water along North Avenue in Camp Ellis in Saco, Maine on Sunday, March 4, 2018. The coastal neighborhood as well as other parts of the southern Maine coast...

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on NASCAR's Vegas race (all times EST):

___

6:40 p.m.

Kevin Harvick raced to his second straight NASCAR Cup win with a dominant performance at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, earning his 100th career win across the three national series.

Harvick followed up his stellar performance last weekend in Atlanta with another lopsided victory in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. He led 209 of the 267 laps, won all three stages and even held off a late charge from local product Kyle Busch to win in Vegas for the second time in four years.

Busch got close to his second career victory in his hometown, but couldn't overcome the dominant leader.

Only Richard Petty, Kyle Busch and David Pearson have won more races across the three national circuits than Harvick, the 42-year-old Californian.

___

5:52 p.m.

Kurt Busch's career-long victory drought in his hometown continues.

Busch lost control and ran Chase Elliott into the wall shortly after a restart early in the final stage of the NASCAR race in Las Vegas. Busch and Elliott were both done for the day after a crash that necessitated a long caution for fluid cleanup.

The 39-year-old Busch has never won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which was built while he grew up in town along with his younger brother, Kyle.

Kurt Busch failed to win the Cup race in Vegas for the 17th time. He has started on the pole twice, but has only one top-five finish here despite calling it a top priority in his career.

___

5:23 p.m.

Kevin Harvick has easily won the first two stages of the NASCAR race in Las Vegas.

After starting on the front row, Harvick dominated the first stage and comfortably claimed the second stage to put himself in prime position for back-to-back race victories after his comfortable win in Atlanta last week. The 42-year-old veteran has led 144 of the 160 total laps in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney got back into second, and Kyle Larson is third after winning the Xfinity Series race in Vegas on Saturday.

Harvick hasn't won back-to-back NASCAR races since 2015, when the native California took checkered flags at Las Vegas and Phoenix during the West Coast swing.

___

4:59 p.m.

Josh Frankos, the tire-changer on Darrell Wallace Jr.'s Richard Petty Motorsports team, injured his hand while preparing for the Vegas race and was sent to a hospital on Sunday morning. Michael Hubert filled in for him on pit road.

The injury couldn't keep Frankos down, however: He returned to the track for the race.

___

4:30 p.m.

Kevin Harvick has easily won the first stage of the NASCAR race in Las Vegas.

Harvick won in style last week in Atlanta, and the veteran needed all of two laps to get ahead of pole-sitter Ryan Blaney in Vegas. Harvick, who started on the front row, pressed his advantage throughout the opening stage and swiftly lapped Jimmie Johnson and several other cars.

Defending Vegas champion Martin Truex Jr. is in second place. In third is Kyle Larson, who won the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

___

3:45 p.m.

Jimmie Johnson was sent to the back of the field for the start of Sunday's NASCAR race at Las Vegas because his car needed four trips through inspection to be approved for participation.

NASCAR ejected Johnson car chief Jesse Saunders because the car failed inspection three times. The Chevrolet passed on its fourth inspection. Saunders is responsible for setting up the Camaro.

Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR champion and the winningest active driver on the Vegas track, but he is off to a slow start this season. He crashed in all three races at Daytona International Speedway and was 27th last week at Atlanta. He's 35th in the Cup standings.

Ryan Blaney started from the pole in Vegas.

Ross Chastain's car also failed inspection three times, and he also lost his car chief.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

