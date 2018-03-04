Wausau event honors avid cyclist, raises money for community

Dozens of people hopped on bikes in Wausau to help the community.

The 3rd annual Daniel J Rupar Pedal It Forward event was held at the YMCA on Sunday.

Rupar passed away in 2016 from cancer. He was an avid cyclist, a member of the YMCA board, and a family man.

"This event combines his three passions," said Deb Rupar, Daniel's wife.

The money raised goes to the YMCA's Community Partners Campaign.

"For scholarships for people in our community who might not be able to afford camp or gymnastics or family memberships, youth memberships," said Shannon Ramsey, a YMCA employee and organizer of the event.

Bettering the community was something close to Daniel Rupar's heart.

"He had a great love for many things and truly, the community was one of his great loves," said Deb.

Organizers expected to raise about $12,000.