Missing N.C. teen may be headed to Wisconsin

A North Carolina teen who was reported missing earlier this month may be headed to Wisconsin, officials said.

Abigail Allen, 16, was last seen in Jacksonville on March 4.

An alert from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said she may be in the company of an adult male. The pair may be headed to Milwaukee, the alert said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 800-THE-LOST or the Onslow County sheriff's Office of North Carolina at 910-455-3113.