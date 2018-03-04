Avid high school bowlers took part in Wisconsin state championship

High School bowlers from all over Wisconsin took part in the state finals this weekend.

Over 200 kids flooded Dale's Weston Lanes for the three-day tournament.

After more than more than 20-hours of practice leading up the Sunday's final competition, Jeremy Grippe said, "regardless if he wins or looses he is proud to have made it this far".

"Not many people get to come to this, out of hundreds of bowlers in Wisconsin, so again, it is a state tournament so it is nice," said Grippe from Muskego High School bowling team.

"You get to learn a lot through this, value what you can do better," said Grippe.

Proceeds collected from the event will provide college scholarships for the winners.