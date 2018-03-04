Wausau Breweries weigh in on aluminum tariff

In an attempt to protect steel and aluminum industries in America, President Trump has set a tariff to raise prices on aluminum and steel.

Big brewery companies across the nation such as MillerCoors, who depend heavily on aluminum are not pleased with the president's new policy.

In a statement on twitter MillerCoors officials said ''We are disappointed with President Trump’s announcement of a 10% tariff on aluminum. While we won’t know the details for a week, the Department of Defense recently reported that aluminum does not cause any national security issues."

They think the 10 percent tariff on aluminum will have an impact on the 2 million jobs that are dependent on America's beer industry.

While other brewery owners, are upset over President Trump limiting the importation of steel and aluminum into your country, some brewery owners said the 10 percent increase in tariff for aluminum won't be much of a difference at all.

Michael Zamzow, part owner and master brewer of Bulls Falls in Wausau thinks this business will be just fine. "This is better for us," said Zamzow.

" From what I can tell from calculating costs and we use a lot of aluminum here, because of the majority of our beer is packed in aluminum can, and from what I can tell it's only a negligible amount,"said Zamzow.

He said the amount seems very small to him. "10 percent of an 11 cent can doesn't amount to much in terms to extra cost," said Zamzow.

When asked about the frustrations coming from larger breweries, Zamzow said"Aluminum comes in lot's of stocks, lots of different sizes and it may affect certain things more than others."

The new policy is set to be implemented next week.