Oscars 2018: Complete winners list

HOLLYWOOD (ABC)-- The 2018 Oscars have come to a close as "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" both had big nights.
The first award of the night went to Sam Rockwell for best supporting actor for his role in "Three Billboards."
Later in the evening, "Three Billboard's" Frances McDormand also won for best actress and used her speech to promote gender equality and lift up the women in the room.
"If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees stand with me," she said. "All the filmmakers, the producers, the writers, the composers," she continued as more women stood up and applauded her.
She continued, "Look around ... because we all have stories to tell."
Allison Janney took home an Oscar of her own for best supporting actress for her role in "I, Tonya" and joked in her speech, "I did it all by myself." She also thanked her castmates and even the bird that was used in the film as her funny companion.
Toward the end of the night, Gary Oldman won best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour."
"I owe this and so much more to so many," he said, struggling to get out the words to describe the moment.
"The movies, such as their power, captivated a young man from south London and gave him a dream," he said about his past.
When it came down to the big award for best picture, that went to "The Shape of Water." It was the second award for Guillermo del Toro, who also won for best director.
Here is the complete list:
Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Makeup and Styling
Darkest Hour - WINNER
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread - WINNER
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Documentary Feature
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Icarus - WINNER
Faces Places
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Sound Editing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk - WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk - WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water - WINNER
Dunkirk
Darkest Hour
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile) - WINNER
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Short Film - Animated
Dear Basketball - WINNER
Negative Space
Garden Party
Lou
Revolting Rhymes
Animated Featured
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco - WINNER
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
Baby Driver
Dunkirk - WINNER
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 - WINNER
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Short Film – Live Action
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child - WINNER
Watu Wote: All of Us
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name - WINNER
The Disaster Artist
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Logan
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out - WINNER
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Original Score
Dunkirk
Panthom Thread
The Shape of Water - WINNER
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco - WINNER
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele,Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water - WINNER
Lead Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Lead Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water - WINNER
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri