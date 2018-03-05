TRACKING: Snow and wind Monday night into Tuesday

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with snow developing. 2 to 5 inches likely. Heaviest around Wausau and farther south.

Low: 28 Wind: East 15-30

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with periods of light snow. An additional inch or so possible.

High: 33 Wind: E becoming NE 10-20

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire TV-9 viewing area through noon Tuesday.

A significant winter storm is slowly moving east across the region Monday evening and Tuesday. The heaviest snow for our area should fall from late Monday evening until a few hours before daybreak Tuesday. Amounts could vary from just an inch or two up toward the Upper Michigan border to as much as 5 inches to the southwest of Wausau. This will be accompanied by east winds gusting over 30 mph. As a result, some low visibility and substantial drifting is possible at times. Be prepared for rather difficult conditions on the roads if you must venture out. Low temperatures should hit the upper 20s.

The storm system will gradually weaken Tuesday and the snow showers should continue to taper off later in the day. We could have an additional inch or so of snow throughout the day. The wind speeds should drop to around 10 to 20 mph but could still create some drifting in rural open areas mainly. Under cloudy skies, the highs will stay in the lower 30s mostly.

High pressure should push in from the west Wednesday giving us partly sunny skies. However, the fresh snow on the ground and a cool north flow will keep highs in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday look nice and quiet with some sunshine. Highs will reach the low 30s Thursday and mid 30s Friday.

A weak disturbance will cross the region Saturday evening providing a small chance of patchy light snow or flurries. It should be partly sunny again Sunday. Highs will sneak up to the middle 30s at least, which is close to normal. Sunshine should stick around early next week with a bit of a warming trend. High temperatures could return to the 40s.

Stay safe out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 5-March 2018