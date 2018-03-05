Tracking: Winter storm headed for Northcentral Wisconsin

Today: Mostly cloudy and blustery.

High: 36 Wind: East-Southeast 15-25 gusting to 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with snow developing. 2 to 5 inches likely. Heaviest around Wausau and farther south.

Low: 28 Wind: East 10-20

Today: Cloudy and cool with light snow diminishing. Another inch or so accumulation.

High: 33 Wind: Becoming NE 10-20

Winter is making a comeback tonight. Any snow that falls will stick around for most of this week because temperatures will stay a little below normal.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area from 3pm this afternoon through noon on Tuesday, however, the snow will not begin until after 6pm for most areas. The heaviest snow will be between 9pm tonight and 3am Tuesday morning. There will be additional snow during the morning on Tuesday but it will not add up to too much. Snow amounts will likely range from 2 to 5 inches with the heaviest amounts around Wausau and farther south. Lighter amounts will be in the Northwoods. In fact, north of highway 70 there might not be much accumulation at all. In addition to the snow, there will be a good amount of wind. It will be out of the east-southeast today at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph. The wind will remain out of the east at 10 to 20 mph and then shift to the northeast tomorrow. Even though the snow will be heavy and wet, it will still blow around and reduce visibilities overnight tonight. It will be tough on the roadways. High temps will be in the 30s today which is about normal.

The snow will be diminishing on Tuesday but some areas could pick up another inch or so accumulation so there might still be some slippery spots on the roads. It will be cooler as well with highs in the low to mid 30s. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 20s.

On Thursday we will begin a slow trend toward warmer temperatures and a bit more sunshine. We should have highs in the low 30s on Thursday under partly cloudy skies. A mix of sun and clouds should prevail on Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

There is a slight chance of light snow on Saturday with more clouds, then we should see more sun on Sunday and Monday. The mercury should rise in the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday.

Have a pleasant Monday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 5-March 2018