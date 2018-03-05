West Virginia: Waiting game, video games as teachers strike - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia: Waiting game, video games as teachers strike

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

A statewide strike by West Virginia's teachers enters a new week Monday with no resolution in sight.

As the labor dispute drags on, students are playing a waiting game -- and video games -- while trying to to keep themselves busy.

The strike began Feb. 22 with teachers protesting salaries that are among the lowest in the nation and rising health care costs.

After four years with zero pay increases, the teachers are waiting on a legislative committee to take action, but no committee meetings have been scheduled.

Charleston fifth grader Kelsie Hodges has taken some extra skating lessons with her mother at a South Charleston ice arena.

Meanwhile, teachers are talking of finding other ways to supplement their income as the dispute drags on.

