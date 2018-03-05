Milwaukee mom: Lyft driver took off with my kids

A Milwaukee mom says a Lyft driver took off with her kids in the SUV while she made a quick return to the family home.

Evelyn Rhodes' said the Friday afternoon trip started off as it should, with the driver even helping to load her kids into the vehicle near North 104th and West Jonen streets on the city's northwest side.

"I forgot the stroller, and I had to run back and grab it," Rhodes told WISN 12 NEWS on Saturday. "As soon as I step foot in the door and I'm touching the stroller, I look back and he's taking off."

Rhodes said the driver blew a stop sign as she ran behind the SUV in a frantic race to catch the driver, who ultimately stopped a couple of blocks away at North 104th Street and West Mill Road.

"I ran up to the car and just snatched up my babies, and he was like, 'I didn't mean to take your kids,'" she recalled.

Reached by Rhodes, Lyft said in a statement that the company "followed up with the driver to take the appropriate and necessary actions," adding: "safety is paramount to everything that we do here at Lyft."

The driver's Lyft account was deactivated.

Milwaukee police said they're investigating.