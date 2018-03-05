Truck pulled from the bay in Oconto

A truck went through the ice on Green Bay at the end of the break wall sometime Sunday morning in Oconto.

The Oconto Police Department posted pictures of the incident on its Facebook page.

Police say it took two tow trucks and help from the fire department to get the truck out.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say there are large spots of thin ice and open water on the bay and are urging people to be careful if going out on the ice.