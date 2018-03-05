UWSP cuts 13 programs while expanding 16 others

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point plans to cut 13 programs including English, History and some languages, while adding or expanding 16 others as a way to address a $4.5 million deficit.

The university announced the plan Monday "to address fiscal challenges by shifting resources to invest in areas with growth potential."

UW-Stevens Point faces $4.5 million deficit over two years due to declining enrollment and lower tuition revenues, the university said in a release.

The plan proposed adding or expanding 16 programs in areas with high-demand career paths. This includes some jobs in technology, environmental studies and business.

Programs with lower enrollment would be shifted or eliminated to fund other programs, according to UW-Stevens Point. Programs primarily in the traditional humanities and social sciences are proposed to be cut.

"Some majors are proposed to be eliminated but courses would continue to be taught in these fields, and minors or certificates will be offered," UWSP said.

The university said the 16 added or expanded programs have existed previously and would expand to majors under the plan.

The following programs are set to be expanded:

Chemical Engineering

Computer Information Systems

Conservation Law Enforcement

Finance

Fire Science

Graphic Design

Management

Marketing

The following programs would be proposed as new bachelor's degree programs: