Marshfield man, 42, pleads not guilty in child sex sting

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A 42-year-old Marshfield man pleaded not guilty Monday to 11 felonies in responding to a Craigslist ad posted by an undercover officer attempting to catch child sex predators, according to online Wood County court records.

Jared Teche was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit soliciting a child for prostitution and 10 counts of possession of child pornography in the late October sting.

No trial date was immediately set.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police posted the Craiglist ad with an officer posing as the father of two girls - ages 8 and 11 - and offering the girls were available for sex because their mother was gone for a couple of days.

On Oct. 27, Teche agreed to pay $400 to have sexual contact with the youngest girl - fictitiously named "Gracie" - but wanted a picture of her, the complaint said. An "age regressed image" of what appeared to be a prepubescent girl was sent and Teche replied with a "completely nude photo of himself."

He backed out of a plan arranged online to meet the girl, suspecting law enforcement was involved, but investigators found him by getting records that traced his email and computer internet protocol addresses, the complaint said.

In mid-December, investigators had enough evidence for a warrant to search Teche's home and found 93 images and videos of child pornography, the complaint said.

Teche, a divorced father of two sons, told investigators he answered the Craigslist ad to protect children from sex trafficking, he admitted he sent the nude picture of himself and he knew the images found on his computer were girls under 10 years old, the complaint said.