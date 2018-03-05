D.C. Everest shines at national dance competition

The D.C. Everest varsity dance team earned the title of National Kick Champions over the weekend in Orlando, Fla. according to D.C. Everest dance coach Renee Buchholz.

The team competed at the Contest of Champions, earning a national award for the Large Kick division and 3rd place in the Large Pom division.

Sixteen states represented 650 performances and more than 18,000 dancers competed, Buchholz said.

Even though the team brought home major awards for D.C. Everest, Buchholz said it's not about trophies or awards, its about teamwork on the dance floor.

"Our team did win but we do not win all the time and not every event," she said. "Life and dancing are not about the feeling of the trophy or standing on the podium. It's about the team and the feeling on the dance floor.”

This was D.C. Everest's third time at the event.

The team earned 1st in Pom and 1st in Kick at the WIAA endorsed Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches Western Regional Dance Championship in early February.

The team then competed at the State competition in La Crosse and earned 3rd in Pom and 5th in Kick.

"We knew Nationals was going to be a huge challenge for us, so we have spent the month of February in the weight room and working on our flexibility," Buchholz said. "We worked on healing some hamstring tightness and the hard work paid off."

The team will return to Wisconsin Tuesday night.