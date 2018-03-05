Ex-NASCAR driver accused of trying to arrange sex with 12-year-old

A former NASCAR driver is behind bars, accused of trying to have inappropriate relations with a minor, according to a federal complaint.

The federal complaint shows Rick Crawford, a 59-year-old former truck series driver, was arrested Thursday on a charge of “attempted enticement of a minor.”

In mid-February, Crawford started corresponding with an undercover detective in Seminole County posing as a father presenting his 12-year-old daughter for sex in exchange for money, according to the complaint.

Crawford said to the undercover detective he’d paid for something like this before, the complaint said.

The undercover detective arranged for Crawford to meet him in the Wendy’s parking lot near the Lake Mary Boulevard I-4 exit, where deputies arrested him, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Crawford told detectives after he was arrested that he found it hard to believe the man’s daughter was actually 12-years-old and that he wouldn’t have gone through with it had the girl been underage.

He’s being held without bond on federal charges in the Seminole County jail, records show.