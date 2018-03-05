Rhinelander woman accused in murder-for-hire plot pleads not guilty

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A 27-year-old Rhinelander woman accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband so she could collect his life insurance benefits pleaded not guilty Monday, according to online Oneida County court records.

Megan Danielczak is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Feb. 8 incident. No trial date was immediately set.

Prosecutors say Danielczak offered three gold rings and $402 in cash to an undercover officer posing as a hit man as a down payment to kill her husband. Police began an investigation after someone reported being approached by her about the murder-for-hire plot.

Court documents do not indicate what she was willing to pay after her husband was killed.

According to investigators, money was the motive for the plot - Danielczak is named the beneficiary on her husband's life insurance policy.

A judge Monday slightly altered Danielczak's $15,000 cash bond, allowing her to text her husband to "exchange" her children as long as the exchanges are supervised by a third-party, court records said.