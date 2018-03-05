Four men charged in death of Lac Du Flambeau man appeared in court

Four men charged in the death of Wayne Valliere Jr. appeared in the Iron County courthouse Monday.

Richard Allen, Joseph Lussier and James Lussier appeared in person while Evan Ongst appeared through video from the Vilas County jail.

They all face charges of first degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Valliere Jr. of Lac Du Flambeau was last seen on Dec. 22. His body was found on New Year's Day.

His father said he was happy to see the high bonds set, although he understands it won't bring his son back.

"When it's all said and done we still have to live without him," Valliere Sr. said. "We are putting our total faith in the court system to do the right thing and bring all persons involved in this horrendous case taking away our son."

The family of Valliere Jr. was at the initial appearance and didn't hold back.

When Allen was escorted out of the courtroom, one family member is heard on camera saying, "devil."

Ongst's attorney asked to have his bond lowered. When the judge declined and ordered the one million dollar cash bond to remain, some people in the courtroom cheered.

"We feel that everyone needs to be brought to justice," Valliere said.

Curtis Wolfe also faces the same charges as the other four men. He is expected to appear in court next week.