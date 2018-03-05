110 workers at Rothschild Foremost Farms plant being laid off

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Foremost Farms USA said Monday it was selling its Rothschild plant, a move that will lead to 110 workers being permanently laid off.

The layoffs - involving production and administrative jobs - are expected to begin May 7, the company told the state Department of Workforce Development.

The plant is being sold to Kerry Biofunctional Ingredients Inc., a dairy company founded in Ireland in 1972, according to a letter Foremost Foods sent to the state.

"The sale of this facility will result in the permanent layoff of Foremost's workforce at that location," wrote chief human resource officer Virginia Hendricks.

Production workers are represented by Teamsters Local 662.

Foremost Farms USA describes itself as a "world-class supplier" of cheese, dairy products and ingredients.

Its Rothschild plant produces whey ingredients and customized pharmaceutical lactose for infant formula, pharmaceutical, candy and feed customers. Its pharmaceutical-grade lactose is used to manufacture many prescription drugs, according to the company's web site.