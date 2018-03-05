Gander Outdoors opens in Rothschild

After months of anticipation and rumors, Gander Outdoors officially opened its doors Monday in Rothschild.

The Gander Mountain location there closed in August, after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Camping World acquired the sporting goods business.

Store managers said customers will notice some changes. "We've expanded our marine department probably 100 percent from where it used to be," store Manager Tom Keenan said. "We carry a lot of active sports now, mountain bikes, canoes and kayaks and fishing is pretty big. A lot of the same mix but a little out of the different mix too."

The official grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, with activities for the entire family.