Police: Marshfield bus driver accused of sexual assault still contacting kids

A 53-year-old Marshfield bus driver, who was ordered to stop speaking to children after throwing an underage drinking party, is still contacting teenagers in the area.

Herbert Andres allegedly inappropriately touched a 17-year-old at that gathering.

"He was giving the kids alcohol and that he was being very touchy, and that there were three kids along with Herbert at the party," said Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza.

Authorities say all the attendees at the party were underage. One student was part of Andres' route as a school bus driver.

"The judge had put a signature bond on him but also stated that he couldn't have contact with anyone under the age of 18, which is what we really wanted was to keep the community safe," said Gramza.

However, Gramza said Andres still tried to contact the students through Facebook and Snapchat after the judge made the ruling.

Parents are alarmed by the ordeal.

"I have two daughters that do ride the school bus and it is definitely concerning and as a mom to keep those lines of communication open with them," said Heather Barrett, a mother of two.

Meanwhile, police also said Andres is still working as a driver for a local hospital.

However, Marshfield Bus Service, where Andres was employed at the time of the party, will not comment on the matter, or confirm or deny whether he still works for the company.

Andres is set to face a judge on March 19.