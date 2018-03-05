Struggles and perseverance highlight Newman's 11th run to state

Newman Catholic's run to the WIAA state girls basketball tournament wasn't easy.

The Cardinals, a Division 5 team that plays in a conference with many D4 and D3 schools, have six losses - the most among all 20 qualifying teams.

Newman's coach remembers one loss more than the others: a 23-point home defeat to Marawood North rival Rib Lake that he described as a "wake-up call" for his team.

"We needed to have that humbling loss to bring us back down to reality," he said. "(It brought) us back down to where we needed to be to help us get ready for the tournament run."

Players said they picked up their intensity in practice after that loss - betting preparing them for March.

"We took away from that game that no game is given to us," junior forward McKenzie Krach said. "That we have to work hard for every game... The practice after that we worked harder and we realized that nothing is easy and we have to work for it."

The Cardinals play top-seeded Black Hawk in the state semifinals Friday morning. The Warriors have won all 27 of their games this season by an average of 40 points.

You can watch the game on Newsline 9 or on our Magic of March App.