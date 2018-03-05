Paul Ryan's challenger arrested at Racine DACA protest

RACINE (WISN) -- Congressional candidate and Paul Ryan challenger Randy Bryce was arrested Monday afternoon at a Racine rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that prompted officials to close the speaker's district office.

"Absolutely," Bryce said when asked if being arrested was worthy of the cause.

A police sergeant said it wasn't known by 4:45 p.m. as to how many people were detained, but everyone arrested received a citation and was released.

The protest follows several others in Milwaukee earlier in the day. Students from at least four Milwaukee Public Schools walked out of class in a coordinated and vocal protest of President Donald Trump's move to end DACA.

Monday was to be the day which DACA permits were to begin permanently expiring, but the presidential order has been delayed in court and federal judges have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to continue renewing all existing DACA permits.

Reached for comment, a Ryan spokesman released the following statement:

"The speaker appreciates those making their voices heard today. While court decisions have pushed the deadline on this issue until much later in the year, the speaker remains committed to finding a permanent solution for the DACA population. He continues to work with his colleagues to reach consensus on a plan that protects these young people while also strengthening border security and better enforcing our immigration laws."