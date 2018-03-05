Fond du Lac school threat traced to teen in Arkansas

FOND DU LAC (WBAY) -- Fond du Lac Police say a 16-year-old boy in Arkansas has admitted to writing a social media post about a shooting at Fond du Lac High School.

Fond du Lac Police say the boy used to have ties to the area. Police are working with law enforcement in Arkansas for possible criminal charges.

Students discovered the message before the school day on Monday and brought it to the attention and parents and law enforcement.

The school's principal sent a letter home to parents, saying investigators did not identify a credible threat connected to the post.

Fond du Lac police say they'll have an increased presence at the school and the surrounding area "out of an abundance of caution."

"We have a very strong police presence at the school to protect students/staff and are actively investigating the source of the post," reads a tweet from Fond du Lac Police.

Principal Matt Steinbarth urges parents and guardians to monitor social media activity and report anything suspicious.

"Student and staff safety remain our highest priority. It should be noted that not only are threats disruptive and alarming, they also carry significant school and legal consequences. Your continued partnership is crucial in keeping our school safe," reads Steinbarth's statement.