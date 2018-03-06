A look inside Newman's practice as the Cardinals prepare for the - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

A look inside Newman's practice as the Cardinals prepare for their return to state

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
As Newman Catholic prepares for its return to the WIAA state girls basketball tournament, Newsline 9 takes a look inside the Cardinals' practice.

Newman will play No. 1 ranked Black Hawk in the semifinals on Friday. The Warriors are outscoring their opponents by an average of 40 points. The game is at 9:05 a.m. and can be seen only on Newsline 9.

