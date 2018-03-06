Colder weather to continue for a few days

Today: Breezy and cool with off-and-on of light snow. An additional inch or so possible.

High: 32 Wind: Becoming NE 10-20

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy and colder.

Low: 15 Wind: Becoming NW around 10

Wednesday: More clouds than sun with a few flurries possible. A bit chilly.

High: 27 Wind: NW 10-15

A new blanket of snow now envelops the area and it looks like it will stick around for a few days. Temperatures will remain below normal until late in the weekend.

There is still some light snow to fall for today. Because of that, most of the area is still under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until noon. Off-and-on light snow will continue during the morning and then taper off during the afternoon. Another inch or so accumulation is possible. It will also be a bit breezy so this will cause some blowing and drifting of the snow in open country areas. High temps will be in the low 30s with a northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

The weather will quiet down and cool down tonight. Low will drop into the teens. You will want your winter coat handy on Wednesday because high temps will only reach the 20s. We will have more clouds than sun, a slight chance of flurries, and a northwest breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

It will remain on the cool side for Thursday and Friday but we should see a little more sun breaking out, so that will make it seem a little better. High should be in the low 30s Thursday and low to mid 30s on Friday.

Temps might remain below normal – in the 30s - on Saturday, but then rise back up to normal – in the upper 30s – for Sunday. We will have a good amount of cloud cover once again and there could be some patchy light snow on Saturday and Sunday. If you are hoping for more sunshine then early next week could fit the bill. High temps could get up to 40 on Monday.

Have a pleasant Tuesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 6-March 2018