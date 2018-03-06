Staying cool but more sun later this week

Tuesday night: Partial clearing and chilly with spotty flurries.

Low: 14 Wind: N around 10 becoming NW

Wednesday: Variably cloudy and cool with stray flurries possible.

High: 27 Wind: NW 8-15

Drier weather will push into the area the next few days but it will stay cool. We will likely have some lingering clouds Tuesday night and Wednesday but some pockets of clearing as well. Some scattered flurries are still possible. Lows will reach the middle 10s with highs in the middle to upper 20s. Winds will be from the north around 10 mph Tuesday night then northwest at 8 to 15 mph Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday should be pretty nice with more sunshine expected and even lighter winds. Lows will stay in the 10s with highs in the low 30s.

Clouds are expected to increase Saturday as a front approaches from the west. That system could deliver some snow to our region Saturday night into Sunday. At this point the accumulations don't look huge, but it wouldn't surprise me if at least an inch or two falls. Highs will be in the mid 30s this weekend.

Sunshine should be plentiful early next week as high pressure moves in once again. It may not be overly warm as the wind flow is projected to be coming from the north. Still the sunshine will feel mild with highs in the upper 30s. There is potential of a much warmer surge coming in just after that for the middle of next week! Stay tuned for more on that.

Have a good night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 6-March 2018