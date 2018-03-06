Tuesday school closings and delays - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday school closings and delays

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect

Winter weather is impacting Tuesday school schedules in north central Wisconsin.

Check out the school closings and delays here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.