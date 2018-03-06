Highway 29 reopens; semi towed

A jackknifed semi blocks traffic on Highway 29 near Bonduel, Wisc. March 6, 2018 (WBAY)

It's a snow day for people across Wisconsin.

More than a dozen schools, churches, businesses, and organizations were closed or delayed Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation map indicates major highways are snowy or slippery.

Westbound Highway 29 at County Highway F near Bonduel was closed early Tuesday morning due to a jackknifed semi. The semi was towed away from the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. All lanes are open.