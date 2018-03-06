Apartment explosion kills one, displaces 150

Beaver Dam police say some residents may return home following an apartment explosion that killed one man. Police and fire officials forced about 150 people from home after finding dangerous chemicals inside.

"I just got home from work. And I was going to make supper. And we had a knock on our door saying that we all had to evacuate," said Dianne Carr, one of about 150 people at the Village Glen Apartments forced to leave her home around 6 p.m. Monday.

Richard Koltz also evacuated. He says he was watching T.V. around 1 p.m. when he felt the explosion and saw the damage across the street. The blast blew out windows and patio doors.

The second-floor explosion also damaged walls and the ceiling of the apartment below.

State agencies came in to assist in the investigation. Once inside, investigators found a dangerous substance and declared the immediate area unsafe. Officials have not said what the chemical is.

The explosion did not hurt anyone else.

Most of those forced from home are staying with family and friends. While police announced late Monday some residents may return, police don't know when the rest will be able to return. The Red Cross is helping those who are displaced. "Don't know what to do. I've never had nothing like this. I've never experienced this before," said Carr.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating what caused the blast.

Police have not released the identity of the man who died.