Threatening note found at Wausau middle school

By Cassandra Ambrosius
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A threatening note was found in a classroom at a Wausau middle school, according to district staff.

Officials said it was discovered Tuesday in a large group room at Horace Mann on Wausau's east side. They said the note is likely a prank and will be talking to students who were in the room at the time.

A school resource officer will remain at the school for the remainder of the day. District staff said student safety is a top priority.

